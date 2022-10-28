Not Available

My Daughter Must Live

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Reel One Movies 2

When her daughter Katie gets sick with a liver disease, Meghan O'Mailley figures out that her husband, Hugh, is not her father. She finds that her marriage and life are in danger as she attempts to track down Dan, the man that got her pregnant 16 years before. She learns that Dan went into hiding after seeing something he should not have seen, about dangerous man.

Cast

Joelle CarterRagen O'Malley
Madeleine MartinKatie O'Malley
Paul PopowichHugh O'Malley
Sergio Di ZioDan
Kyle MacTrevor
Robin BrûléElly

Images