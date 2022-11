Not Available

College sweethearts Jia Ying (Joo Young Yoon) and Tang Hao (Guolin Zheng) find their love tested when they leave school and enter the corporate world. Their burgeoning careers draw the couple in different directions, and they face temptations that threaten their relationship. While Tang becomes involved with his boss's daughter, Jia finds comfort with her manager. Cheol-su Park directs this Korean television drama about love and betrayal.