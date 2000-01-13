My Dog Skip

A shy boy is unable to make friends in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1942, until his parents give him a terrier puppy for his ninth birthday. The dog, which he names Skip, becomes well known and loved throughout the community and enriches the life of the boy, Willie, as he grows into manhood. Based on the best-selling Mississippi memoir by the late Willie Morris.
|Frankie Muniz
|Willie Morris
|Diane Lane
|Ellen Morris
|Kevin Bacon
|Jack Morris
|Luke Wilson
|Dink Jenkins
|Chaon Cross
|Spectator
|Harry Connick Jr.
|Narrator
