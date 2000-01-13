2000

My Dog Skip

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

January 13th, 2000

Studio

Alcon Entertainment

A shy boy is unable to make friends in Yazoo City, Mississippi in 1942, until his parents give him a terrier puppy for his ninth birthday. The dog, which he names Skip, becomes well known and loved throughout the community and enriches the life of the boy, Willie, as he grows into manhood. Based on the best-selling Mississippi memoir by the late Willie Morris.

Cast

Frankie MunizWillie Morris
Diane LaneEllen Morris
Kevin BaconJack Morris
Luke WilsonDink Jenkins
Chaon CrossSpectator
Harry Connick Jr.Narrator

