My Father the Hero

Veronique, living with her divorced mother, is going on holiday to Mauritius with her father. To impress a local boy, Benjamin, she manages to complicate the situation by making up stories about her father. She presents him as her lover, a mercenary and even a secret agent which gets her into trouble and then her father has to start playing along...
|Marie Gillain
|Véronique "Véro" Arnel
|Catherine Jacob
|Christelle
|Charlotte de Turckheim
|Irina
|Gérard Hérold
|Patrick
|Patrick Mille
|Benjamin
|Gérard Depardieu
|André Arnel
