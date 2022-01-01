1991

My Father the Hero

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1991

Studio

Film Par Film

Veronique, living with her divorced mother, is going on holiday to Mauritius with her father. To impress a local boy, Benjamin, she manages to complicate the situation by making up stories about her father. She presents him as her lover, a mercenary and even a secret agent which gets her into trouble and then her father has to start playing along...

Cast

Marie GillainVéronique "Véro" Arnel
Catherine JacobChristelle
Charlotte de TurckheimIrina
Gérard HéroldPatrick
Patrick MilleBenjamin
Gérard DepardieuAndré Arnel

