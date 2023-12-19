Not Available

My Fault

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Domingo González

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Pokeepsie Films

Noah must leave her city, boyfriend, and friends to move into William Leister's mansion, the flashy and wealthy husband of her mother Rafaela. As a proud and independent 17 year old, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. However, it is there where she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning.

Cast

Nicole WallaceNoah Morgan
Gabriel Guevara MourreauNick Leister
Marta HazasRafaela
Iván SánchezWilliam Leister
Fran BerenguerRonnie
Ivan MassaguéJonas

