Noah must leave her city, boyfriend, and friends to move into William Leister's mansion, the flashy and wealthy husband of her mother Rafaela. As a proud and independent 17 year old, Noah resists living in a mansion surrounded by luxury. However, it is there where she meets Nick, her new stepbrother, and the clash of their strong personalities becomes evident from the very beginning.
|Nicole Wallace
|Noah Morgan
|Gabriel Guevara Mourreau
|Nick Leister
|Marta Hazas
|Rafaela
|Iván Sánchez
|William Leister
|Fran Berenguer
|Ronnie
|Ivan Massagué
|Jonas
