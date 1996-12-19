My Fellow Americans

They used to run the country. Now they're running for their lives! Two on-the-lam former Presidents of the United States. Framed in a scandal by the current President and pursued by armed agents, the two squabbling political foes plunge into a desperately frantic search for the evidence that will establish their innocence.
|James Garner
|President Matt Douglas
|Dan Aykroyd
|President William Haney
|John Heard
|Vice President Ted Matthews
|Wilford Brimley
|Joe Hollis
|Lauren Bacall
|Margaret Kramer
|Sela Ward
|Kaye Griffin
