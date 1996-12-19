1996

My Fellow Americans

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 19th, 1996

Studio

Peters Entertainment

They used to run the country. Now they're running for their lives! Two on-the-lam former Presidents of the United States. Framed in a scandal by the current President and pursued by armed agents, the two squabbling political foes plunge into a desperately frantic search for the evidence that will establish their innocence.

Cast

James GarnerPresident Matt Douglas
Dan AykroydPresident William Haney
John HeardVice President Ted Matthews
Wilford BrimleyJoe Hollis
Lauren BacallMargaret Kramer
Sela WardKaye Griffin

