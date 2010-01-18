2010

My Führer

  War
  Comedy
  Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 2010

Studio

Y Filme Directors Pool

Hitler no longer believes in himself, and can barely see himself as an equal to even his sheep dog. But to seize the helm of the war he would have to create one of his famous fiery speeches to mobilize the masses. Goebbels therefore brings a Jewish acting teacher Grünbaum and his family from the camps in order to train the leader in rhetoric. Grünbaum is torn, but starts Hitler in his therapy ...

Cast

Ulrich MüheProf. Adolf Israel Grünbaum
Sylvester GrothJoseph Goebbels
Adriana AltarasElsa Grünbaum
Stefan KurtAlbert Speer
Ulrich NoethenHeinrich Himmler
Lambert HamelObergruppenführer Rattenhuber

