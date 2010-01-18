Hitler no longer believes in himself, and can barely see himself as an equal to even his sheep dog. But to seize the helm of the war he would have to create one of his famous fiery speeches to mobilize the masses. Goebbels therefore brings a Jewish acting teacher Grünbaum and his family from the camps in order to train the leader in rhetoric. Grünbaum is torn, but starts Hitler in his therapy ...
|Ulrich Mühe
|Prof. Adolf Israel Grünbaum
|Sylvester Groth
|Joseph Goebbels
|Adriana Altaras
|Elsa Grünbaum
|Stefan Kurt
|Albert Speer
|Ulrich Noethen
|Heinrich Himmler
|Lambert Hamel
|Obergruppenführer Rattenhuber
