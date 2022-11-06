Not Available

My First Wife

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Dofine Productions

My First Wife is about the dramatic collapse of the marriage between John and Helen. It is also a film about our children and the future we offer them. Helen has decided to leave, and it is John who lacks the inner resources to cope with the impending tragedy. Slowly he is sucked into a tunnel of despair – fighting his conservative nature and the romantic memories of his married life.

Cast

John HargreavesJohn
Charles 'Bud' TingwellHelen's Father
David CameronTom
Anna Maria MonticelliHilary
Julia BlakeKristin

View Full Cast >

Images