My First Wife is about the dramatic collapse of the marriage between John and Helen. It is also a film about our children and the future we offer them. Helen has decided to leave, and it is John who lacks the inner resources to cope with the impending tragedy. Slowly he is sucked into a tunnel of despair – fighting his conservative nature and the romantic memories of his married life.
|John Hargreaves
|John
|Charles 'Bud' Tingwell
|Helen's Father
|David Cameron
|Tom
|Anna Maria Monticelli
|Hilary
|Julia Blake
|Kristin
