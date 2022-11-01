Not Available

My friend Lefterakis

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Theodoros in order to be able to go out with his occasional lovers, he "invented" a non-existent friend from Patras, Lefterakis, and use him as an alibi in wife Fofo. When one day arrives at home, quite suddenly, the non-existent friend Lefterakis Tsampardis, Theo will welcome him with surprise and terror.

Cast

Kostas VoutsasLefteris Tsabardis / Babis Davos
Maro KodouFofo Vlassi
Giorgos KonstadinouThanasis Kadris
Ketty PanouEleni Kadri
Katerina YioulakiKatina
Nikitas Platismadman

View Full Cast >

Images