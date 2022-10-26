My Friends

Like in many other Monicelli movies, the main theme of Amici miei is friendship, seen from a rather bitter point of view. It tells the story of four middle-aged friends in Florence who organize together idle pranks (called zingarate, "gypsy shenanigans") in a continuous attempt to prolong childhood during their adult life.
|Gastone Moschin
|Rambaldo Melandri
|Philippe Noiret
|Il Perozzi
|Duilio Del Prete
|Il Necchi
|Adolfo Celi
|Il Professor Sassaroli
|Bernard Blier
|Righi Niccolò
|Marisa Traversi
|Bruna, l'amante del Perozzi
