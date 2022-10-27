My Hawaiian Discovery

Minori Oyamada, a put-upon editor at a travel-guide publishing company, is asked by an old friend to plan her forthcoming wedding party in Hawaii. After persuading her boss that it will be a work trip, Minori departs for Hawaii with the intention to find and marry a rich man. But when Minori arrives, she encounters three different men who complicate her original goal...
|Nana Eikura
|Minori Oyamada
|Rin Takanashi
|Akane Yoshimura
|Ryō Kase
|Tomoya Abe
|Kôji Seto
|Tsutomu Kamada
|Yuri Nakamura
|Aiko Hayakawa
|Sosuke Ikematsu
|Yuichi Tajima
