Not Available

My Hawaiian Discovery

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Kinoshita Komuten

Minori Oyamada, a put-upon editor at a travel-guide publishing company, is asked by an old friend to plan her forthcoming wedding party in Hawaii. After persuading her boss that it will be a work trip, Minori departs for Hawaii with the intention to find and marry a rich man. But when Minori arrives, she encounters three different men who complicate her original goal...

Cast

Nana EikuraMinori Oyamada
Rin TakanashiAkane Yoshimura
Ryō KaseTomoya Abe
Kôji SetoTsutomu Kamada
Yuri NakamuraAiko Hayakawa
Sosuke IkematsuYuichi Tajima

