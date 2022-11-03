My Lady of Whims

Not Available

Aspiring author, Clara Bow (as Prudence "Prue" Severn) leaves her staid home for the wild life in New York's artistic Greenwich Village community. So, her concerned family hires two thrill-seeking ex-dough-boys to look after Ms. Bow, and, hopefully, persuade her to come home. The soldiers of fortune are: cute bow-tied Donald Keith (as Bartley "Bart" Greer) and his comic buddy Lee Moran (as Dick Flynn); they move into Bow's apartment building, where she lives with sculptress Carmelita Geraghty (as Wayne Leigh). Mr. Keith is attracted to the vivacious Bow. Although interested in Keith, Bow senses he is being paid to "watch over her"; so, she decides to elope with handsome Francis McDonald (as Rolf).