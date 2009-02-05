2009

My Life in Ruins

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2009

Studio

Fox Searchlight Pictures

A Greek tour guide named Georgia attempts to recapture her kefi (Greek for mojo) by guiding a ragtag group of tourists around Greece and showing them the beauty of her native land. Along the way, she manages to open their eyes to the wonders of an exotic foreign land while beginning to see the world through a new set of eyes in the process.

Cast

Richard DreyfussIrv Gideon
Alexis GeorgoulisPoupi Kakas
Alistair McGowanNico
Harland WilliamsBig Al Sawchuck
Rachel DratchKim
Caroline GoodallDr. Elizabeth Tullen

