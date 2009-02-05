My Life in Ruins

A Greek tour guide named Georgia attempts to recapture her kefi (Greek for mojo) by guiding a ragtag group of tourists around Greece and showing them the beauty of her native land. Along the way, she manages to open their eyes to the wonders of an exotic foreign land while beginning to see the world through a new set of eyes in the process.
|Richard Dreyfuss
|Irv Gideon
|Alexis Georgoulis
|Poupi Kakas
|Alistair McGowan
|Nico
|Harland Williams
|Big Al Sawchuck
|Rachel Dratch
|Kim
|Caroline Goodall
|Dr. Elizabeth Tullen
