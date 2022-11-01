My Little Pony: A Charming Birthday

Not Available

Birthdays are big in the world of My Little Pony, and everyone gets in on the fun! And nothing's more fun than a surprise except a really, really big surprise! But that's the trouble. It's birthday time for Kimono and it's really hard to surprise the wisest pony in all of Ponyville. In fact, nobody's ever done it! But Razzaroo, Minty, and all of their friends are sure going to try! Come along and meet all of our pony friends and see if they can finally surprise the most un-surpriseable pony in the land. With a little imagination and teamwork...and a little luck...they just might make this the most charming birthday Kimono has ever had!