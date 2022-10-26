My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Friendship Games

Canterlot High meets its rival school, Crystal Prep Academy, in a competition that’s a long-standing tradition – The Friendship Games. Sunset Shimmer is tasked with keeping magic out of the games to avoid the appearance of impropriety while she and her friends compete against Crystal Prep’s top students led by someone with an equal amount of interest in Equestrian magic – this world’s TWILIGHT SPARKLE.
|Rebecca Shoichet
|Sunset Shimmer / Twilight Sparkle's singing voice
|Ashleigh Ball
|Applejack / Rainbow Dash
|Andrea Libman
|Pinkie Pie / Fluttershy / Sweetie Drops
|Tabitha St. Germain
|Rarity / Vice Principal Luna
|Cathy Weseluck
|Spike
|Iris Quinn
|Principal Abacus Cinch
