Not Available

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Friendship Games

  • Animation
  • Music
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Hasbro Studios

Canterlot High meets its rival school, Crystal Prep Academy, in a competition that’s a long-standing tradition – The Friendship Games. Sunset Shimmer is tasked with keeping magic out of the games to avoid the appearance of impropriety while she and her friends compete against Crystal Prep’s top students led by someone with an equal amount of interest in Equestrian magic – this world’s TWILIGHT SPARKLE.

Cast

Rebecca ShoichetSunset Shimmer / Twilight Sparkle's singing voice
Ashleigh BallApplejack / Rainbow Dash
Andrea LibmanPinkie Pie / Fluttershy / Sweetie Drops
Tabitha St. GermainRarity / Vice Principal Luna
Cathy WeseluckSpike
Iris QuinnPrincipal Abacus Cinch

