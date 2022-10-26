Not Available

My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Music

DHX Media

Music rules and rainbows rock as Twilight Sparkle and pals compete for the top spot in the Canterlot High "Mane Event" talent show. The girls must rock their way to the top, and outshine rival Adagio Dazzle and her band The Dazzlings, to restore harmony back to Canterlot High.

Cast

Tabitha St. GermainRarity / Vice Principal Luna (voice)
Andrea LibmanPinkie Pie / Fluttershy (voice)
Ashleigh BallApplejack / Rainbow Dash (voice)
Nicole OliverPrincipal Celestia (voice)
Kazumi EvansAdagio Dazzle / Rarity's singing voice
Cathy WeseluckSpike (voice)

