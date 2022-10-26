My Little Pony: Equestria Girls - Rainbow Rocks

Music rules and rainbows rock as Twilight Sparkle and pals compete for the top spot in the Canterlot High "Mane Event" talent show. The girls must rock their way to the top, and outshine rival Adagio Dazzle and her band The Dazzlings, to restore harmony back to Canterlot High.
|Tabitha St. Germain
|Rarity / Vice Principal Luna (voice)
|Andrea Libman
|Pinkie Pie / Fluttershy (voice)
|Ashleigh Ball
|Applejack / Rainbow Dash (voice)
|Nicole Oliver
|Principal Celestia (voice)
|Kazumi Evans
|Adagio Dazzle / Rarity's singing voice
|Cathy Weseluck
|Spike (voice)
