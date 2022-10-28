Not Available

My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish Adventure

  • Family
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

All the ponies can't wait for the Winter Wishes festival where the Wishing Star grants each pony one special wish. But when the Wishing Star disappears they go on a journey to find it. But will they make it back in time for the festival? Join Pinkie Pie and all her pony friends on their journey as they discover that friendship can make wishes come true.

Cast

Anna CummerRainbow Dash
Chantal StrandStarsong
Andrea LibmanSweetie Belle
Tabitha St. GermainScootaloo
Kelly SheridanCheerilee
Keegan Connor TracyWhimsey Weatherbee

