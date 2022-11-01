Not Available

My Loving Trouble 7

    Patrick Tam plays James, a director of TV commercials who becomes infatuated with Julia, a mysterious woman he happens to notice walking across the street one day (and since Julia is played by Shu Qi, who can blame him?). She is actually a high-tech industrial spy, and plans to quit the service after completing one more mission, with the help of her new partner Candy (Tien Hsin). When the women realize that they have been set up, James tries to help them and the initially hostile Julia begins warming up to him.

    Cast

    		Shu QiJulia
    		Tien HsinCandy
    		Ken WongAndy
    		Jackson LiuMr. Ko
    		Michael Tse Tin-WahSteven
    		Joey LeungMark

