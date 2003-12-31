My Name Is Modesty: A Modesty Blaise Adventure

Modesty, raised by a casino owner after being abandoned by her parents, has become skilled in the ways of fighting and now acts as the casino owner's bodyguard. When she's unable to prevent the owner's murder at the hands of an old foe, Modesty is hell-bent on seeking revenge. --- An adaptation of the Modesty Blaise novels and comic strip by Peter O'Donnell.
|Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
|Miklos
|Raymond Cruz
|Raphael Garcia
|Fred Pearson
|Professor Lob
|Valentin Teodosiu
|Henri Louche
|Eugenia Yuan
|Irina
|Dragos Bucur
|Janos
