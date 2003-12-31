2003

My Name Is Modesty: A Modesty Blaise Adventure

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 31st, 2003

Studio

Buena Vista Pictures

Modesty, raised by a casino owner after being abandoned by her parents, has become skilled in the ways of fighting and now acts as the casino owner's bodyguard. When she's unable to prevent the owner's murder at the hands of an old foe, Modesty is hell-bent on seeking revenge. --- An adaptation of the Modesty Blaise novels and comic strip by Peter O'Donnell.

Cast

Nikolaj Coster-WaldauMiklos
Raymond CruzRaphael Garcia
Fred PearsonProfessor Lob
Valentin TeodosiuHenri Louche
Eugenia YuanIrina
Dragos BucurJanos

View Full Cast >

Images