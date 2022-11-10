My Neighbors the Yamadas

The Yamadas are a typical middle class Japanese family in urban Tokyo and this film shows us a variety of episodes of their lives. With tales that range from the humourous to the heartbreaking, we see this family cope with life's little conflicts, problems and joys in their own way.
|James Belushi
|Takashi Yamada (voice) [english version]
|Hayato Isohata
|Yamada Noboru (voice)
|Masako Araki
|Yamano Shige (voice)
|Naomi Uno
|Yamada Nonoko (voice)
|Tôru Masuoka
|Yamada Takashi (voice)
|Yukiji Asaoka
|Yamada Matsuko (voice)
