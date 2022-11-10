Not Available

My Neighbors the Yamadas

  • Animation
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Studio Ghibli

The Yamadas are a typical middle class Japanese family in urban Tokyo and this film shows us a variety of episodes of their lives. With tales that range from the humourous to the heartbreaking, we see this family cope with life's little conflicts, problems and joys in their own way.

Cast

James BelushiTakashi Yamada (voice) [english version]
Hayato IsohataYamada Noboru (voice)
Masako ArakiYamano Shige (voice)
Naomi UnoYamada Nonoko (voice)
Tôru MasuokaYamada Takashi (voice)
Yukiji AsaokaYamada Matsuko (voice)

Images