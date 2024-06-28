Not Available

My Old Ass

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Megan Park

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Indian Paintbrush

In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.

Cast

Maisy StellaElliot LaBrant
Percy Hynes WhiteChad
Aubrey PlazaOld Ass
Maddie ZieglerRuthie
Kerrice BrooksRo
Seth Isaac JohnsonMax LaBrant

Images