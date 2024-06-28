My Old Ass

In this fresh coming-of-age story, an 18th birthday mushroom trip brings free-spirited Elliott face-to-face with her wisecracking 39-year-old self. But when Elliott’s “old ass” starts handing out warnings about what her younger self should and shouldn’t do, Elliott realizes she has to rethink everything about family, love, and what’s becoming a transformative summer.
|Maisy Stella
|Elliot LaBrant
|Percy Hynes White
|Chad
|Aubrey Plaza
|Old Ass
|Maddie Ziegler
|Ruthie
|Kerrice Brooks
|Ro
|Seth Isaac Johnson
|Max LaBrant
View Full Cast >