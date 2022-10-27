Not Available

Jackie Turner is a straight-A college student, who was abused, abandoned and starved as a child. Although she has resolutely turned her life around, the holidays are still very painful for her. Facing another lonely holiday break on campus, Jackie takes an ad on Craigslist for My ONE CHRISTMAS Wish - a family for Christmas - and even offers to pay $8 an hour. To her surprise, responses flood in. Among the numerous heartfelt invitations and letters of support, she also hears from other young people struggling with the same overwhelming emptiness that comes with spending the holidays without loved ones. Moved and inspired, Jackie decides to throw a big Christmas party - with the last-minute help of her adviser, friends and support group - to find families for all those troubled folks who emailed her, and finds one for herself as well.