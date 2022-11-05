My Pal Trigger

Gabby doesn´t want to breed his horse the Golden Sovereign with Roy's. When Sovereign and Roy's horse escape, the Sovereign get shoot accidentally by Skoville but Roy is blamed and jailed. A year later Roy returns with Trigger, the son of the Sovereign. When Skoville reveals he was present when the horse was shot, Roy sees an opportunity to clear his name.
|George Hayes
|Gabby Kendrick
|Dale Evans
|Susan Kendrick
|Jack Holt
|Brett Scoville
|LeRoy Mason
|Henchman Carson
|Roy Barcroft
|Henchman Hunter
|Trigger
|Trigger, Smartest Horse in the Movies
View Full Cast >