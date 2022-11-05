1946

My Pal Trigger

  • Action
  • Western
  • Music

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 9th, 1946

Studio

Not Available

Gabby doesn´t want to breed his horse the Golden Sovereign with Roy's. When Sovereign and Roy's horse escape, the Sovereign get shoot accidentally by Skoville but Roy is blamed and jailed. A year later Roy returns with Trigger, the son of the Sovereign. When Skoville reveals he was present when the horse was shot, Roy sees an opportunity to clear his name.

Cast

George HayesGabby Kendrick
Dale EvansSusan Kendrick
Jack HoltBrett Scoville
LeRoy MasonHenchman Carson
Roy BarcroftHenchman Hunter
TriggerTrigger, Smartest Horse in the Movies

