2009

My Queen Karo

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 10th, 2009

Studio

Caviar

Nine-year-old Karo grows up with her parents in an Amsterdam commune in the Seventies. She leads a carefree existence in this utopia-for-adults. Everything is shared in the squat, but not everyone is able to honor these ideals. Karo gets confused because of the internal conflicts that start to divide the group. Karo slowly realizes that nothing can stay the same forever.

Cast

Matthias SchoenaertsRaven
Déborah FrançoisDalia
Nico SturmBarré
Maria KraakmanAlice
Ward WeemhoffJoop
Christelle CornilAnne Clare

View Full Cast >

Images