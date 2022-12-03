My Sacred Youth

Not Available

Jane is a 23 year old dreamer with an urgent need to understand the world around her and her contentious and wildly comic relationship with the opposite sex. She longs to express her latent ambitions and to consummate, once and for all, her infatuation with an elusive young man who inspires her to live and die all at once. Solitary yet crowded by her imagination, as each day passes she must come to terms with the vertiginous reality of life as an independent adult living alone in the city.