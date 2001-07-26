2001

My Sassy Girl

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 26th, 2001

Studio

Shin Cine Communications

Based on a series of true stories posted by Ho-sik Kim on the Internet describing his relationship with his girlfriend. These were later transformed into a best-selling book and the movie follows the book closely. It describes the meeting of Kyun-woo (Cha) and an unnamed girl. Kyun-woo is shamed into assisting the girl because the other passengers mistakenly think she is his girlfriend.

Cast

Jun Ji-hyunThe Girl
Kim In-munKyun-woo's father
Song Ok-SukKyun-woo's mother
Han Jin-heeThe Girl's father
Yang Geum-SeokKyun-woo's aunt
Hyun Sook-HeeThe Girl's mother

