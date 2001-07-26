My Sassy Girl

Based on a series of true stories posted by Ho-sik Kim on the Internet describing his relationship with his girlfriend. These were later transformed into a best-selling book and the movie follows the book closely. It describes the meeting of Kyun-woo (Cha) and an unnamed girl. Kyun-woo is shamed into assisting the girl because the other passengers mistakenly think she is his girlfriend.
|Jun Ji-hyun
|The Girl
|Kim In-mun
|Kyun-woo's father
|Song Ok-Suk
|Kyun-woo's mother
|Han Jin-hee
|The Girl's father
|Yang Geum-Seok
|Kyun-woo's aunt
|Hyun Sook-Hee
|The Girl's mother
