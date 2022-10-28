Not Available

My Sassy Hubby

  • Romance
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Local Production

My Sassy Husband follows Yoyo Ma and Thirteen Cheung’s union 10 years later to present day where they are experiencing marital problems. After they realize that their wedding ceremony held in London is not considered official in Hong Kong, they decide to part ways in search of their real love. While Yoyo and Thirteen both start dating new prospects, will they end up back together?

Cast

Ekin ChengThirteen
Charlene ChoiYoyo Ma
Zhang XinyiTung Yi
Jeremy Xu Zheng-XiFrancis Lin
Lo Hoi-PangUncle 6
Siu Yam-YamAuntie 6

