My Sassy Hubby

My Sassy Husband follows Yoyo Ma and Thirteen Cheung’s union 10 years later to present day where they are experiencing marital problems. After they realize that their wedding ceremony held in London is not considered official in Hong Kong, they decide to part ways in search of their real love. While Yoyo and Thirteen both start dating new prospects, will they end up back together?
|Ekin Cheng
|Thirteen
|Charlene Choi
|Yoyo Ma
|Zhang Xinyi
|Tung Yi
|Jeremy Xu Zheng-Xi
|Francis Lin
|Lo Hoi-Pang
|Uncle 6
|Siu Yam-Yam
|Auntie 6
