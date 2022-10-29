My Scary Girl

A man with no experience in the art of relationships, is encouraged by his friend to ask Lee Mina out on a date. Unexpectedly successful, he falls in love. When Lee Mina's ex-boyfriend shows up and ruins the new relationship, she takes matters into her own hands. A distraught Dae-Woo begins investigating Lee Mina's murky past and discovers a series of scary secrets.
|Park Yong-woo
|Hwang Dae-woo
|Choi Kang-hee
|Lee Mi-Na
|Jung Kyung-ho
|Kye-dong
|Jo Eun-Ji
|Baek Jang-mi
|Lee Hee-do
|Lawyer Min
