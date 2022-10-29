Not Available

My Scary Girl

  • Drama
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CJ Entertainment

A man with no experience in the art of relationships, is encouraged by his friend to ask Lee Mina out on a date. Unexpectedly successful, he falls in love. When Lee Mina's ex-boyfriend shows up and ruins the new relationship, she takes matters into her own hands. A distraught Dae-Woo begins investigating Lee Mina's murky past and discovers a series of scary secrets.

Cast

Park Yong-wooHwang Dae-woo
Choi Kang-heeLee Mi-Na
Jung Kyung-hoKye-dong
Jo Eun-JiBaek Jang-mi
Lee Hee-doLawyer Min

