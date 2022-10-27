My Sister in Law

Intransigent magistrate Viola Orlando is targeted by her rivals who hire her twin sister Rosa, a high-class prostitute and pornographic photo-novel star, to visit Rome and to set her up to impersonate Viola to demolish Viola's reputation, while Viola is torn between enforcing the law or giving up her seat on the bench to marry her childhood friend.
|Raf Luca
|Raffaele Esposito
|Giancarlo Dettori
|Conte Renato Altero
|Mario Maranzana
|Bortolon
|Carlo Sposito
|il procuratore
|Walter Valdi
|Zaganella, il cancelliere
|Gianni Agus
|Angelo Scotti
