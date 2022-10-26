Not Available

My Sister My Love

  • History
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

FilmhusAteljéerna

Sweden, 1782. Jacob, a young noble, somewhat wild and vehement, returns from his studies in France. After his absence, he returns home happy, but is even happier of meeting his beloved sister Charlotte again. However he has been promised to the Baron Alsmeden, a man of great influence at court, and this fact will awake a feeling like jealousy in Jacob

Cast

Bibi AnderssonCharlotte
Per OscarssonJacob
Jarl KulleCarl Ulrik Alsmeden
Gunnar BjörnstrandCount Schwartz
Tina HedströmEbba Livin
Kjerstin DellertElisabeth Olin

