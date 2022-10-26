My Sister My Love

Sweden, 1782. Jacob, a young noble, somewhat wild and vehement, returns from his studies in France. After his absence, he returns home happy, but is even happier of meeting his beloved sister Charlotte again. However he has been promised to the Baron Alsmeden, a man of great influence at court, and this fact will awake a feeling like jealousy in Jacob
|Bibi Andersson
|Charlotte
|Per Oscarsson
|Jacob
|Jarl Kulle
|Carl Ulrik Alsmeden
|Gunnar Björnstrand
|Count Schwartz
|Tina Hedström
|Ebba Livin
|Kjerstin Dellert
|Elisabeth Olin
