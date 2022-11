Not Available

Peter Weller (Robocop) stars as Baton Morris, a drifter suspected of murder, in this crime drama. A widow (Kathy Baker) living in West Virginia takes in the man (Weller) whom she believes murdered her husband. As she spends more time with him, she begins to fall for him, but continues to question whether or not she can trust him.Directed by David Saperstein and based on a novel by Robert Houston, A Killing Affair features twists and turns up until the end.