My Sole Desire

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Lucie Borleteau

Release Date

Studio

Apsara Films

When aimless Manon begins work at À mon seul désir, a strip club that offers high concept performances, she instantly bonds with her fellow strippers, particularly Mia, an aspiring actress with a boyfriend and child. Manon learns that it is “not easy money, but fast money” and when she finds herself falling for Mia, she is forced to question her priorities as she explores her newfound erotic life.

Cast

Zita HanrotMia
Louise ChevillotteAurore
Laure GiappiconiElody
Pedro CasablancPablo
Tokou BoguiCandy
Sieme MiladiSavannah

