My Sole Desire

When aimless Manon begins work at À mon seul désir, a strip club that offers high concept performances, she instantly bonds with her fellow strippers, particularly Mia, an aspiring actress with a boyfriend and child. Manon learns that it is “not easy money, but fast money” and when she finds herself falling for Mia, she is forced to question her priorities as she explores her newfound erotic life.
|Zita Hanrot
|Mia
|Louise Chevillotte
|Aurore
|Laure Giappiconi
|Elody
|Pedro Casablanc
|Pablo
|Tokou Bogui
|Candy
|Sieme Miladi
|Savannah
