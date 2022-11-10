1988

My Stepmother is an Alien

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 8th, 1988

Studio

Weintraub Entertainment Group

Trying to rescue her home planet from destruction, a gorgeous extraterrestrial named Celeste arrives on Earth and begins her scientific research. She woos quirky scientist Dr. Steve Mills, a widower with a young daughter. Before long, Celeste finds herself in love with Steve and her new life on Earth, where she experiences true intimacy for the first time. But when she loses sight of her mission, she begins to question where she belongs.

Cast

Kim BasingerCeleste Martin
Jon LovitzRon Mills
Alyson HanniganJessie Mills
Seth GreenFred Glass
Harry ShearerCarl Sagan (voice)
Juliette LewisLexie

