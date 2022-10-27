Not Available

My Teacher's Wife

  • Comedy
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Trimark Pictures

Todd Boomer is a college student aspiring to get into University. His chances are looking poor when his maths teacher, fails him in every maths test. Help arrives in the guise of the gorgeous Vicki, a mathematical genius who decides to tutor Todd. As the relationship develops,Todd finds himself in an affair with Vicki unknowing of her marriage to his math teacher.

Cast

Jason LondonTodd Boomer
Tia CarrereVicky Mueller
Alexondra LeeKirsten Beck
Zak OrthPaul Faber
Leslie LylesElaine Boomer
Jeffrey TamborJack Boomer

