My Teacher's Wife

Todd Boomer is a college student aspiring to get into University. His chances are looking poor when his maths teacher, fails him in every maths test. Help arrives in the guise of the gorgeous Vicki, a mathematical genius who decides to tutor Todd. As the relationship develops,Todd finds himself in an affair with Vicki unknowing of her marriage to his math teacher.
|Jason London
|Todd Boomer
|Tia Carrere
|Vicky Mueller
|Alexondra Lee
|Kirsten Beck
|Zak Orth
|Paul Faber
|Leslie Lyles
|Elaine Boomer
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Jack Boomer
