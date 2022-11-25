Not Available

My Uncle Loved the Colour Yellow

    It's the summer of 1963 in the Swedish countryside. Today is Martin's 12th birthday and, as always, his shy uncle Helmer arrives at the party before anyone else. Also as usual, his birthday present is something yellow. Helmer is very fond of the colour yellow. But when Uncle Helmer decides to paint his house yellow, the neighbours protest. And one day Martin hears rumours that Uncle Helmer is in the "madhouse" ...A tragicomic short about a moving relationship between a boy and a rather special uncle.

