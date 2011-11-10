My Worst Nightmare

Agathe runs an art gallery. Her husband François is a publisher. Together they have one son, and in every way seem to be the picture of normality — but emotions are stewing under the surface. All it takes is the arrival of a complete stranger for things to start unravelling. Patrick is brash, uncouth and totally unselfconscious...
|Benoît Poelvoorde
|Patrick
|André Dussollier
|François
|Virginie Efira
|Julie
|Donatien Suner
|Adrien
|Corentin Devroey
|Tony
|Aurélien Recoing
|Thierry
