For this performative/lecture, Schneemann invited Teija Lammi, museum librarian at the Porin Taidemuseo in Pori, Finland, to be an improvisatory participant. Together Schneemann and Lammi physically respond to images of the artist's cats. Schneemann relates her own research into historic obscenities connecting the various implications of "pussy". Lammi translates Schneemann's shocking words into Finnish.