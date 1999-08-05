Mystery Men

When Captain Amazing (Kinnear) is kidnapped by Casanova Frankenstein (Rush) a group of superheroes combine together to create a plan. But these aren't normal superheroes. Now, the group who include such heroes as Mr. Furious (Stiller), The Shoveller (Macy) and The Blue Raja (Azaria) must put all the powers together to save everyone they know and love.
|Geoffrey Rush
|Casanova Frankenstein
|Claire Forlani
|Monica
|William H. Macy
|The Shoveler
|Hank Azaria
|The Blue Raja
|Janeane Garofalo
|The Bowler
|Kel Mitchell
|The Invisible Boy
View Full Cast >