1999

Mystery Men

  • Adventure
  • Fantasy
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

August 5th, 1999

Studio

Universal Pictures

When Captain Amazing (Kinnear) is kidnapped by Casanova Frankenstein (Rush) a group of superheroes combine together to create a plan. But these aren't normal superheroes. Now, the group who include such heroes as Mr. Furious (Stiller), The Shoveller (Macy) and The Blue Raja (Azaria) must put all the powers together to save everyone they know and love.

Cast

Geoffrey RushCasanova Frankenstein
Claire ForlaniMonica
William H. MacyThe Shoveler
Hank AzariaThe Blue Raja
Janeane GarofaloThe Bowler
Kel MitchellThe Invisible Boy

View Full Cast >

Images