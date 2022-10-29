1933

Mystery of the Wax Museum

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 17th, 1933

Studio

The Vitaphone Corporation

Sculptor Ivan Igor struggles in vain to prevent his partner from burning his wax museum, and his "children". Years later, Igor starts a new museum in New York, but his maimed hands confine him to directing lesser artists. People begin disappearing; Igor takes a sinister interest in Charlotte, fiancée of his assistant Ralph, but arouses the suspicions of roommate, wisecracking reporter Florence.

Cast

Lionel AtwillIvan Igor
Fay WrayCharlotte Duncan
Glenda FarrellFlorence Dempsey
Frank McHughJim
Allen VincentRalph Burton
Gavin GordonGeorge Winton

