Mystery of the Wax Museum

Sculptor Ivan Igor struggles in vain to prevent his partner from burning his wax museum, and his "children". Years later, Igor starts a new museum in New York, but his maimed hands confine him to directing lesser artists. People begin disappearing; Igor takes a sinister interest in Charlotte, fiancée of his assistant Ralph, but arouses the suspicions of roommate, wisecracking reporter Florence.
|Lionel Atwill
|Ivan Igor
|Fay Wray
|Charlotte Duncan
|Glenda Farrell
|Florence Dempsey
|Frank McHugh
|Jim
|Allen Vincent
|Ralph Burton
|Gavin Gordon
|George Winton
