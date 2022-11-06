Not Available

Mystery on Monster Island

  • Adventure
  • Comedy
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

F. Ariza

The story concerns a shipwrecked group who discover natural wonders and a gold treasure on a dangerous island populated by dinosaurs and living seaweed. Terence Stamp is the bad guy. Supposedly the most expensive film made in Spain to that point, it has an admittedly strong genre cast including Peter Cushing, Paul Naschy, and Ian Sera.

Cast

Terence StampTaskinar / Skinner
Peter CushingWilliam T. Kolderup
Paul NaschyFlynt
Gérard TichyCaptain Turkott
Ian SeraJeff Morgan
Blanca EstradaDominique Blanchard

