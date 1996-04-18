1996

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Movie

  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 18th, 1996

Studio

Gramercy Pictures

The mad and evil scientist, Dr. Clayton Forrester, has created an evil little scheme that is bound to give him world global domination but first things first. He plans to torment Mike Nelson and the robots by sending them a real stinker of a film to watch called, "This Island Earth." He is convinced that this movie will drive them insane. Will this be the ultimate cheese that breaks the boys' spirits?

Cast

Trace BeaulieuDr. Clayton Forrester / Crow T. Robot
Jim MallonGypsy
Kevin MurphyTom Servo
John BradyBenkitnorf
Michael J. NelsonMike Nelson

View Full Cast >

Images