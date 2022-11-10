Mystery Train interweaves three engrossing stories, all influenced by the Elvis Presley song of the same name and his beloved hometown of Memphis. As the characters paths collide through laughter, fear and fate; you can practically feel the presence of the King himself in every scene and his legacy impressed on a generation of equally lost souls in this wry, brilliantly structured comedy.
|Youki Kudoh
|Mitsuko
|Joe Strummer
|Johnny aka Elvis
|Nicoletta Braschi
|Luisa
|Steve Buscemi
|Charlie the Barber
|Screamin' Jay Hawkins
|Night Clerk
|Rufus Thomas
|Man in Station
