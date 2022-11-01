Not Available

Myu will Give Daddy Her Legs

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The drama is based on a true story of Yamaguchi Hayato (25), a young man who learns he has a rare illness known as CIDP, which affects the nervous system. He begins to lose the functioning of his limbs, but he is determined to fight the illness with the support of his wife and his 2-year-old daughter, Myu-chan.

Cast

Jun MatsumotoHayato Yamaguchi
KarinaAya Yamaguchi
Rina HatakeyamaMyu Yamaguchi
Kenji KasaiYasuyuki Yamaguchi
Eri WatanabeMihoko Sakurai
Yutaka MatsushigeKazuo Kurose

