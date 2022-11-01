Myu will Give Daddy Her Legs

The drama is based on a true story of Yamaguchi Hayato (25), a young man who learns he has a rare illness known as CIDP, which affects the nervous system. He begins to lose the functioning of his limbs, but he is determined to fight the illness with the support of his wife and his 2-year-old daughter, Myu-chan.
|Jun Matsumoto
|Hayato Yamaguchi
|Karina
|Aya Yamaguchi
|Rina Hatakeyama
|Myu Yamaguchi
|Kenji Kasai
|Yasuyuki Yamaguchi
|Eri Watanabe
|Mihoko Sakurai
|Yutaka Matsushige
|Kazuo Kurose
