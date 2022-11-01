N Took the Dice is essentially a reworking of Eden and After made possible by the roll of a dice (scenes from the 1970 film were combined with outtakes and additional footage in an aleatory way). Robbe-Grillet was always interested in music and since he perceived Eden and After to be serial in nature, it only made sense that its sister film would stand in opposition to that.
|Catherine Jourdan
|Violette
|Richard Leduc
|Lorraine Rainer
|Pierre Zimmer
|Catherine Robbe-Grillet
|Juraj Kukura
View Full Cast >