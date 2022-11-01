Not Available

N. Took the Dice

  • Drama
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

BFI Video

N Took the Dice is essentially a reworking of Eden and After made possible by the roll of a dice (scenes from the 1970 film were combined with outtakes and additional footage in an aleatory way). Robbe-Grillet was always interested in music and since he perceived Eden and After to be serial in nature, it only made sense that its sister film would stand in opposition to that.

Cast

Catherine JourdanViolette
Richard Leduc
Lorraine Rainer
Pierre Zimmer
Catherine Robbe-Grillet
Juraj Kukura

View Full Cast >

Images