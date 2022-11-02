Naan Avan Illai

Not Available

Naan Avanillai (English: I'm not him) (2007) is a Tamil film directed by Selva. It is a remake of K. Balachander's classic of the same title, starring matinee idol Gemini Ganesan, which was a remake of 1962 Marathi language film To Mee Navhech (English: I Am Not Him), written by Pralhad K. Atre and acted by Prabhakar Panashikar. The thriller movie has Jeevan in the lead role and Sneha, Namitha, Malavika, Jyorthirmayi and Keerti Chawla as his five heroines. This movie created great expectations in the industry, because it was a hit when it was originally made in 1974. Shooting began in December 2006 and it was released in April 2007. The film became a success upon release.