2006

Nacho Libre

  • Comedy
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 15th, 2006

Studio

Paramount

Nacho Libre is loosely based on the story of Fray Tormenta ("Friar Storm"), aka Rev. Sergio Gutierrez Benitez, a real-life Mexican Catholic priest who had a 23-year career as a masked luchador. He competed in order to support the orphanage he directed. The producers are Jack Black, David Klawans, Julia Pistor, and Mike White.

Cast

Jack BlackNacho
Ana de la RegueraSister Encarnación
Héctor JiménezEsqueleto
Darius RoseChancho
Moisés AriasJuan Pablo
Carlos MaycotteSegundo Nuñez

