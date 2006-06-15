Nacho Libre is loosely based on the story of Fray Tormenta ("Friar Storm"), aka Rev. Sergio Gutierrez Benitez, a real-life Mexican Catholic priest who had a 23-year career as a masked luchador. He competed in order to support the orphanage he directed. The producers are Jack Black, David Klawans, Julia Pistor, and Mike White.
|Jack Black
|Nacho
|Ana de la Reguera
|Sister Encarnación
|Héctor Jiménez
|Esqueleto
|Darius Rose
|Chancho
|Moisés Arias
|Juan Pablo
|Carlos Maycotte
|Segundo Nuñez
View Full Cast >