In Nadodimannan, Padmanabhan (Dileep) plays a village youth who does not have a particular inclination towards any political party and joins any protest being held. He earns a living by participating in demonstrations for various political parties. He then reaches the city where he is strung to the upper levels of society and gets elected as the Mayor. His conflicts and attempts to cleanse the city form the rest of the story
|Dileep
|Padmanabhan
|Archana Kavi
|Aathira
|Sayaji Shinde
|Pushpam Prakash
|Mythili Balachandran
|Rima
|Nedumudi Venu
|Thiruvithamkodu Thirumanassu
|Riyaz Khan
|George TV
