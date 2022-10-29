Not Available

Nadodimannan

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Vendhar Movies

In Nadodimannan, Padmanabhan (Dileep) plays a village youth who does not have a particular inclination towards any political party and joins any protest being held. He earns a living by participating in demonstrations for various political parties. He then reaches the city where he is strung to the upper levels of society and gets elected as the Mayor. His conflicts and attempts to cleanse the city form the rest of the story

Cast

DileepPadmanabhan
Archana KaviAathira
Sayaji ShindePushpam Prakash
Mythili BalachandranRima
Nedumudi VenuThiruvithamkodu Thirumanassu
Riyaz KhanGeorge TV

