In the 1980's, inflexible model student Kyung-Min (Kim Jung-Hak) joins a group that leads the student movement. In the group, he meets Soo-Jung (Ahn Mi-Na) and he falls in love with her. Kyung-Min becomes a fighter and has conflicts with his academic rival Yong-Ho (Jung Wook), who is in the center of the student movement.