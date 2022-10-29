Naked Childhood

Handed over to foster care by his mother—who's unwilling to give up permanent custody—the now-adolescent François understands that nothing in life is permanent, and his increasingly erratic actions reflect this knowledge. Shining a light on both the destructive behavior borne of abandonment and the complicated nature of foster care relationships, this 1968 film marked the directorial debut of Maurice Pialat.
|Michel Terrazon
|François
|Raoul Billerey
|Roby
|Pierrette Deplanque
|Josette
|Marie-Louise Thierry
|Madame Minguet
|René Thierry
|Minguet
|Linda Gutenberg
|Simone
