Not Available

Naked Childhood

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Les Films du Carrosse

Handed over to foster care by his mother—who's unwilling to give up permanent custody—the now-adolescent François understands that nothing in life is permanent, and his increasingly erratic actions reflect this knowledge. Shining a light on both the destructive behavior borne of abandonment and the complicated nature of foster care relationships, this 1968 film marked the directorial debut of Maurice Pialat.

Cast

Michel TerrazonFrançois
Raoul BillereyRoby
Pierrette DeplanqueJosette
Marie-Louise ThierryMadame Minguet
René ThierryMinguet
Linda GutenbergSimone

View Full Cast >

Images