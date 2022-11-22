Naked Sword - Into the Wilde

Not Available

There are few men in porn as adventurous -and enigmatic- as NakedSword Exclusive Christian Wilde (Best Actor, 2013 Grabby Awards). With Into The Wilde, NakedSword Originals takes the superstar to the extreme, inviting him to live out his deepest fantasies around San Francisco. And it's just as Wilde as you'd imagine. Wheter its sex on the Golden Gate Bridge with Brandon Jones, a threesome in the woods with Connor Maguire & Ashton Webber, an erotic massage with Rod Daily, or sex with neighbor Lance Luciano, Christian goes full-throttle in four unbelievable scenes that will leave you gasping. So tag along with NakedSword Originals as Christian takes you out of the studio...and Into The Wilde!